DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $45,995.68 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $45,995.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $44,438.32.

On Friday, December 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $110.09 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 135.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in DexCom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

