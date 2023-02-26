Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.22.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,065,000 after acquiring an additional 131,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.