Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €206.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €206.00 ($219.15) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €190.00 ($202.13) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($212.77) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($186.17) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($177.66) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €190.00 ($202.13) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €165.05 ($175.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €164.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €167.02. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a twelve month high of €180.00 ($191.49). The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

