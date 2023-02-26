Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $70.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
FIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.67.
Shares of FIVN opened at $71.20 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 0.65.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Five9 by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
