Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $70.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of FIVN opened at $71.20 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Five9 by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

