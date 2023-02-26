DeltaFi Trading Down 23% This Week (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $19,286.59 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00417982 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,558.65 or 0.28252813 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.