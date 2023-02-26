Delphia USA Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,547 W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 1,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 196,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 186,649 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 753,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 366,411 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE WTI opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.99. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

