Delphia USA Inc. Increases Stock Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestrel Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 33,275 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 229,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the second quarter worth approximately $604,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 30.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $611.49 million, a P/E ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About BrightView

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.