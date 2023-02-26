Delphia USA Inc. Buys 7,456 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in 2U by 101.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 117.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 85,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

