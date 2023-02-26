Delphia USA Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $69.31 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

