DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0341 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $780,024.64 and $138.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00218221 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00101537 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00055232 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00055320 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004386 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000848 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,895,740 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars.

