Decentralized Social Price Down 5.2% This Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $93.14 million and $224,342.26 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $8.84 or 0.00038085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

