DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Raised to $90.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DaVita from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.43.

Shares of DVA opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DaVita has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $40,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

