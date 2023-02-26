DataHighway (DHX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.42 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $125.72 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00016953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00416676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,518.14 or 0.28173950 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,105,165 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.25845381 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,625,089.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.