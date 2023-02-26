DAO Maker 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.89 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00006249 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $216.72 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.00422244 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,669.77 or 0.28540887 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

