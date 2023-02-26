Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €41.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Price Performance

EPA:BN opened at €53.77 ($57.20) on Wednesday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($76.73). The business’s 50-day moving average is €50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.28.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.