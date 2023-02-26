Curve DAO Token (CRV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $739.70 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $739.70 million and $55.36 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004309 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,907,501,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,371,196 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

