Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0806 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $12.43 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00078533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00055434 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00026706 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001084 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.