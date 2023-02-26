Critical Survey: Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Expion360 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Expion360 and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00 Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Flux Power has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 76.81%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Expion360.

This table compares Expion360 and Flux Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $4.52 million 5.67 -$4.72 million N/A N/A Flux Power $42.33 million 2.43 -$15.61 million ($0.63) -10.17

Expion360 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -142.70% -299.15% -174.90% Flux Power -16.13% -77.93% -28.83%

Summary

Flux Power beats Expion360 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

