Critical Contrast: Metro (MTRAF) & Its Peers

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Metro to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metro and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Metro alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metro N/A N/A 10.01 Metro Competitors $27.89 billion $680.16 million 145.40

Metro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Metro. Metro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

58.4% of Metro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Metro and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro 0 1 0 0 2.00 Metro Competitors 1091 2632 2809 102 2.29

Metro presently has a consensus target price of $77.14, indicating a potential upside of 44.84%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 7.58%. Given Metro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Metro is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Metro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro N/A N/A N/A Metro Competitors 2.63% 17.45% 5.30%

Dividends

Metro pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Metro pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 56.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Metro rivals beat Metro on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Metro

(Get Rating)

Metro, Inc. retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.