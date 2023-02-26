Critical Contrast: Metro (MTRAF) & Its Peers

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Metro to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Metro and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Metro
|N/A
|N/A
|10.01
|Metro Competitors
|$27.89 billion
|$680.16 million
|145.40
Metro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Metro. Metro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Metro and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Metro
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Metro Competitors
|1091
|2632
|2809
|102
|2.29
Metro presently has a consensus target price of $77.14, indicating a potential upside of 44.84%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 7.58%. Given Metro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Metro is more favorable than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Metro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Metro
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Metro Competitors
|2.63%
|17.45%
|5.30%
Dividends
Metro pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Metro pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 56.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Summary
Metro rivals beat Metro on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
About Metro
Metro, Inc. retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.
