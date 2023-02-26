Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) vs. Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Financial Survey

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Creek Road Miners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -320.30% -108.33% -64.82% Creek Road Miners -1,613.43% -729.56% -146.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phunware and Creek Road Miners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $10.64 million 8.75 -$53.52 million ($0.80) -1.13 Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 0.85 -$17.27 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Creek Road Miners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phunware.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Phunware and Creek Road Miners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 1 0 3.00 Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phunware currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 368.58%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Phunware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 10.32, suggesting that its stock price is 932% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phunware beats Creek Road Miners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

(Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Creek Road Miners

(Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

