Credit Suisse Group Trims Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Target Price to $23.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

