Credit Suisse Group Trims Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Target Price to $23.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.
Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 2.7 %
Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About Pediatrix Medical Group
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
