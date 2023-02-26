Credit Suisse Group Increases Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $33.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FLR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.29.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $37.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fluor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 26,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.