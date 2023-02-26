Credit Suisse Group Boosts Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $25.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CWAN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Clearwater Analytics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -450.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $3,439,966.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,501,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,273,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,247.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $3,439,966.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,501,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,273,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 867,271 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,963 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

