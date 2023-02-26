Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $25.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

