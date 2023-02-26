Cowen Trims AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Target Price to $2.00

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on APPH. Oppenheimer lowered AppHarvest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered AppHarvest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
AppHarvest Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AppHarvest Company Profile
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppHarvest (APPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.