Cowen Trims AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Target Price to $2.00

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on APPH. Oppenheimer lowered AppHarvest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered AppHarvest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

AppHarvest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AppHarvest Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 346,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 879.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 107,744 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

