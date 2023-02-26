Cowen Inc. (COWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 15th

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Cowen has a payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen Stock Performance

Shares of COWN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.01. 5,024,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,269. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cowen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 172,720 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cowen by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 827,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,950,000 after purchasing an additional 567,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cowen by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 141,398 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cowen

(Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.