Cowen Cuts Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $41.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:HASI opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 16.05. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 326.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Further Reading

