Cowen Boosts TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $75.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.57.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX opened at $78.61 on Thursday. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. The company’s revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $481,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,860,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $481,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,860,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,110. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.