CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $68.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $85.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

CoStar Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

