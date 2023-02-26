CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $68.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
CSGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.25.
CoStar Group Stock Performance
Shares of CSGP stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $85.37.
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
