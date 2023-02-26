Cormark Comments on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Cormark decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.91 per share.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$100.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$91.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$88.09. The stock has a market cap of C$165.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$77.27 and a 52-week high of C$105.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.51%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44. In other news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.