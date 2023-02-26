Cormark Boosts Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target to C$14.00

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Green Impact Partners’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GIP. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec under weight rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Green Impact Partners Stock Up 5.0 %

GIP stock opened at C$9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Green Impact Partners has a 1-year low of C$3.51 and a 1-year high of C$10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.17. The firm has a market cap of C$195.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.17.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

Green Impact Partners ( CVE:GIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.90 million. Green Impact Partners had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Research analysts predict that Green Impact Partners will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

