Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Robert W. Baird

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37. Copart has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $70.93.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

