Contrasting Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) & SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Roblox and SoundHound AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Roblox alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -41.54% -179.65% -18.90% SoundHound AI N/A -3,813.52% -44.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Roblox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Roblox has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundHound AI has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Roblox and SoundHound AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $2.23 billion 9.13 -$924.37 million ($1.55) -23.85 SoundHound AI N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

SoundHound AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roblox.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Roblox and SoundHound AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 7 10 9 0 2.08 SoundHound AI 0 0 2 0 3.00

Roblox currently has a consensus target price of $37.42, indicating a potential upside of 1.24%. SoundHound AI has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 35.58%. Given SoundHound AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SoundHound AI is more favorable than Roblox.

Summary

Roblox beats SoundHound AI on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.