Contrasting Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 30.26% 15.35% 1.11% Bay Banks of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp $88.04 million 3.42 $26.65 million $2.27 11.32 Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million N/A N/A

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Bay Banks of Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Central Valley Community Bancorp and Bay Banks of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.18%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production. The real estate portfolio consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate, land and construction loans, agricultural, investor commercial real estate loans, and others. The consumer portfolio covers equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

