Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.83.

NYSE:ED opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.76. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

