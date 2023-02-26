Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.83.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

