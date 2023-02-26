Comparing Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Elevate Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.53, indicating that its share price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevate Credit has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Elevate Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bit Digital and Elevate Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bit Digital presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.48%. Elevate Credit has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.41%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Elevate Credit.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital -137.38% -33.20% -30.05% Elevate Credit -13.64% -24.09% -5.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and Elevate Credit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $96.08 million 1.09 $4.86 million ($0.75) -1.69 Elevate Credit $416.64 million 0.14 -$33.60 million ($2.12) -0.88

Bit Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elevate Credit. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevate Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

(Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The firm focuses on its mining business located globally in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Elevate Credit

(Get Rating)

Elevate Credit, Inc. engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans. The company was founded on January 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.