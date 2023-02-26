Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 18,327 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 952,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,327 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $99,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.56 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average is $108.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

