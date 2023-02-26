Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of CVS Health worth $83,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

