Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.40% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $124,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $231.87 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $265.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

