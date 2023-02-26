Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $209.15 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,180 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.91% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $209,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

