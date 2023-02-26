Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $179.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 956,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $179,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 575,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after acquiring an additional 308,238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

