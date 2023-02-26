Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 88,188 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.47% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $313,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $230.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

