Commons Capital LLC Sells 18,500 Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Commons Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWMX stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $354.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 25th were given a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

