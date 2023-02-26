Commons Capital LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Commons Capital LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

