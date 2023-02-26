Commons Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Commons Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Commons Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.56 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

