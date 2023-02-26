Commons Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Commons Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $949,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Canada Goose Stock Down 0.7 %

Canada Goose Company Profile

GOOS opened at $18.30 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

