Commons Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ accounts for approximately 6.4% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Commons Capital LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,139,000. Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 343,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 258,790 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 7,411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 321,671 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 310,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 284,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,782,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $69.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

