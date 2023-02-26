Commodore Capital LP Makes New $25.32 Million Investment in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 743,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,315,000. Akero Therapeutics comprises about 4.1% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 1.59% of Akero Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 24.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 355,712 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 329,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 770,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 206,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $54.88.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $460,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,288,518.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $460,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,288,518.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Seth Loring Harrison sold 11,101 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $521,080.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,301 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,968.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,741,077 shares of company stock valued at $76,358,741 over the last ninety days. 10.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKRO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

