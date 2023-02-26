Coliseum Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Coliseum Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,769,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,247 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 27.7% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned about 3.92% of Builders FirstSource worth $339,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Builders FirstSource

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zelman & Associates lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

